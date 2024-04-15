'Pushpa' Producer Navin Yerneni Co-accused In Kidnapping And Extortion Case

Tollywood Producer Navin Yerneni who has produced blockbusters Pushpa, Jantha Garage, Srimanthudu, Rangsthalam has been named co-accused in Kria Healthcare kidnapping and extortion case in which Ex Task Force OSD PRK Rao is the primary accused.

On a complaint given by the Founder of Kria Healthcare Chennupati Venu Madhav an alleged kidnapping and extortion case was registered against ex Task Force OSD and DCP P Radha Krishna Rao, Inspector Gattu Mallu and SI Mallikarjun who had been members of the Task Force.

On Sunday, Jubillee Hills police added his name to the FIR filed in the case. According to the sources, during the initial probe it was revealed that Naveen had helped accused to force Venu Madhav to transfer Kria Healthcare's shares to four others who are now part-time directions in the company.

According to the sources, Naveen was also, at an earlier point of time, a part-time director in the company.