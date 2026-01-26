Pursuing Their Passions sans Limelight Gets Padma Honour to 4 in MP, 3 in Chhattisgarh

Bhopal: Pursuing the passions in their respective fields for decades sans limelight gets Padma honours to four people in Madhya Pradesh and three in Chhattisgarh.

Dr Narayan Vyas, hailing from Bhopal, is one of the four people selected for Padma Shri honour from Madhya Pradesh.

Former Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) superintendent, Bhopal, Dr Vyas is a known name in the field of archaeology with his works covering the excavation and documentation of the 11th century ‘Rani ki Vav’ or the Queen’s Stepwell, a UNESCO World Heritage site located at Patan in Gujarat, to exploration and excavation of prehistoric rock paintings in Bhimbetka, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh as the assistant of famed archaeologist Dr Vishnudhar Wakankar.

“I am passionate about preserving our heritage for posterity”, Dr Vyas who developed a museum of articles of archaeological significance in his home here, said.

Bhagwandas Raikwar, also selected for Padma honour from Madhya Pradesh, has kept the Bundeli martial arts alive at the historic Chhatrasal Bundela Akhara in Sagar in MP, even when other practitioners started losing interest in the art.

He single handedly took the art to foreign soils like US, Russia and France.

Kailash Chandra Pant, hailing from Bhopal, has been selected for Padma honour for literature and education.

Mohan Nagar, who has been selected for Padma honour, hailed from Betul in Madhya Pradesh.

He is known as ‘water man’ for turning water conservation into a mass movement.

Social worker Budhri Tati and a doctor couple, Ramachandra Godbole and his wife Sunita have been selected for Padma Shri award from Chhattisgarh.

Tati, who hailed from Dantewada district in Bastar, has helped more than 500 tribal women in remote Bastar become self-reliant.

The Godbole couple have been providing free medical care in remote tribal regions such as Bastar and Abujhmad for more than three and half decades.