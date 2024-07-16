Puri Ratna Bhandar to be opened again on Thursday: Justice Rath

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar will opened again between 9:51 am and 12:15 pm on Thursday to transfer ornaments to a temporary treasury set up within the 12th century shrine complex.



The decision was taken during a meeting attended by SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, Justice Biswanth Rath, chairman of the supervisory committee appointed by the state government to oversee the Ratna Bhandar's opening, Puri collector, and other officials here on Tuesday.

The revered treasury was previously opened on Sunday after 46 years for an inventory of valuables and structural repairs. Justice Rath said since it is practically impossible to shift all the chests as it will involve a huge manpower, valuables and ornaments within these containers will be relocated to a temporary treasury set up within the temple complex.

"This temporary facility has been equipped with CCTV cameras, fire safety measures, and other necessary precautions," he added.



