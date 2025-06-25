Puri Gears Up for Grand Rath Yatra

The sacred city of Puri is in full spiritual bloom as preparations near completion for Lord Jagannath’s world-renowned Ratha Yatra, set to begin this Friday. The annual chariot festival will see Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra embark on their grand journey to Gundicha Temple in an event marked by devotion, pageantry, and heritage.

The Nabajouban Darshan, set for Thursday, will be the first public glimpse of the deities after their two-week rest in Anasara Ghar. Their elaborately decorated, newly crafted chariots stand ready on the Bada Danda, awaiting the ceremonial pulling by lakhs of devotees.

To ensure smooth conduct and safety, Odisha Police has activated a massive security grid. Around 10,000 personnel, including 200 platoons and eight companies of central forces (BSF, CRPF, RAF), will be deployed. The city has been divided into eight security zones, covering temple security, crowd regulation, and traffic.

A full-scale rehearsal involving senior officers and special cordons around each chariot was conducted on Wednesday. Each chariot will have two commandants, and only authorised personnel will be permitted near the divine vehicles.

Surveillance includes 275 CCTV cameras, anti-drone units, dog squads, and watchtowers. Monitoring will be carried out via air, land, and water routes.

Officials have urged public cooperation and adherence to safety guidelines for a peaceful and spiritually fulfilling experience during the annual divine procession.