Purandeswari Vows to Address Railway Worker Concerns

Kakinada: Daggubati Purandeswari, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president, met with railway workers in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. She addressed a gathering organised by the Bharatiya Railway Mazdoor Sangh (BRMS) and South Central Railway Karmik Sangh, promising to work towards resolving their issues.

Purandeswari emphasised her commitment to the welfare of railway workers. Union leaders, including K. Arjuna Rao (Zonal Sangh President), Ms. B. Kalyani (BMS State Secretary), and Ashok Kumar, were present at the meeting.
























