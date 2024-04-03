Purandeswari Serves Legal Notice to YS Jagan

Vijayawada: State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari has served a legal notice on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over his remarks at a public meeting in Proddatur that the culprits involved in the Visakhapatnam drugs case were her kin.

Purandeswari also challenged Jagan Mohan Reddy to prove that her son and the father-in-law of her daughter were directors of M/s Sandhya Aqua Export Pvt Ltd, which imported the alleged drugs consignment.

She said that the statement from the CM was absolutely false and baseless and it was made with an intention to insult, humiliate and defame her and her family members.

The CM made the statement with a malafide intention to gain political advantage in the elections. The chief minister should have the moral and legal responsibility to verify the factual positions before making such statements, she said.

Purandeswari demanded an unconditional apology from the CM through a public statement and a withdrawal of the defamatory comment made against her and her family members within seven days. Else, she warned that she would initiate civil and criminal proceedings against the CM.

Earlier, the state BJP chief served a notice to M/s Jagathi Publications for releasing a “false and defamatory statement” for three days from March 22 to 24, alleging her close kin was involved in import of 25,000kg of cocaine. She sought damages of `20 crore from M/s Jagathi Publications and others for publishing such a defamatory report.



