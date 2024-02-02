Purandeswari Kickstarts BJP’s Poll Campaign In AP

Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari kick started Bharatiya Janata Party’s election campaign in Andhra Pradesh by symbolically blowing a conch while inaugurating party offices in all 25 Lok Sabha segments virtually from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she ruled out dynastic politics in the BJP, as is the case with some political parties, like son taking the mantle after father. In this context, she underlined that party workers who work hard will get the recognition.

Referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Purandeswari quoted political analysts and asserted that her party will win as many as 350 Lok Sabha seats.

On AP, she said there is uncertainty about the capital city of the state. Further, patients in hospitals of AP are not being treated under Aarogyasri, as part bills have not been cleared by the state government.

The AP BJP president maintained that their party is in alliance with Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh. BJP’s national leadership will decide on their party’s alliance with other political parties in the state at an appropriate time.

On Polavaram, she said the previous TD regime delayed execution of the project by three years, followed by YSR Congress regime, which harmed the project by adopting reverse tendering process.

Purandeswari announced the schedule for BJP’s poll campaign. She said “Palleku Podham” programme will be organised from February 9 to February 11, followed by “Praja Poru Yatra” from February 20 to February 29.

She called upon party cadres to carry the BJP flag in their hands and keep the party’s agenda in their hearts while taking the benefits of every central scheme to the notice of people, so that the party could be further strengthened in the state.