Purandeswari didn't Even Know Borders of Rajahmundry LS: YSRCP

Kakinada: Rajahmundry MP and YSRC Rajahmundry Urban candidate Margani Bharati lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Daggubati Purandeswari for her remarks against the Rajamahendravaram development.



He told the media on Saturday evening that Purandeswari doesn’t know even the borders of Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency and she would not bring extra funds for the development of the constituency.

He suggested Purandeswari should observe the development in the city and also the seven assembly segments and then she should criticise the ruling YSRC.



He said that during his term, Rajamahendravaram has been vastly developed and a flyover bridge is being constructed at Morampudi. He said that the central government has not released extra funds to Andhra Pradesh.

He said that the central government is releasing the AP share of funds. He said that he fought with the central government and brought the funds for the development of the constituency.