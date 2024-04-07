Top
Purandeswari didn't Even Know Borders of Rajahmundry LS: YSRCP

DC Correspondent
7 April 2024 5:30 AM GMT
YSR Congress MP Margani Bharat said the BC, SC, ST and minority families have been empowered in the form of the Jagananna for their economic, social and political uplift. They feel CM Jagan has stood up as a beacon of hope for the downtrodden sections and express their sincere gratitude to him, he said.(Image Source: Twitter)
Kakinada: Rajahmundry MP and YSRC Rajahmundry Urban candidate Margani Bharati lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Daggubati Purandeswari for her remarks against the Rajamahendravaram development.

He told the media on Saturday evening that Purandeswari doesn’t know even the borders of Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency and she would not bring extra funds for the development of the constituency.

He suggested Purandeswari should observe the development in the city and also the seven assembly segments and then she should criticise the ruling YSRC.

He said that during his term, Rajamahendravaram has been vastly developed and a flyover bridge is being constructed at Morampudi. He said that the central government has not released extra funds to Andhra Pradesh.

He said that the central government is releasing the AP share of funds. He said that he fought with the central government and brought the funds for the development of the constituency.


