Purandeswari Demands State-Wide Probe into voter IDs

She demanded that based on this, the ECI should conduct a statewide investigation into the purported creation of fake voter ID cards.Purandeswari was addressing the members of Sakthi Kendras and polling booth committees in Nandyal on Sunday. District party president Byreddy Sabari chaired the meeting.The BJP state president questioned why AP government has not declared a holiday on Monday, when the statue of Lord Ram is going to be consecrated in Ayodhya, particularly when it had extended the Sankranthi holidays up to Sunday.Accusing YSRCP government of neglecting Rayalaseema, she pointed out that since the party took over, it has not established even a single industry. She criticised both the TDP and YSRCP governments of putting their respective government’s stickers on the central schemes.Purandeswari cited various developmental initiatives of the centre in the district, including sanction of ₹850 crore for Orvakal Airport, Bengaluru Vande Bharat passing through Kurnool, electrification of Guntur-Guntakal railway line, national highway projects, construction of the road from Nagarkurnool to Cable Bridge, approval for IITs and medical colleges, funding through Jal Jeevan Mission, and Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, among others.