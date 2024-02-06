Purandeswari Asks Cadre to be Ready for AP Polls in Two Months

Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari called upon her party cadres to be ready to face polls in Andhra Pradesh within two months.

Taking part in the inauguration of the party’s legal cell at the BJP state office here on Tuesday, she underlined that they have set up party offices in all the parliamentary segments. They have also appointed party in-charges for these segments to strengthen the BJP in their respective constituencies. She expressed confidence that the party will fare well in the upcoming polls.

Referring to BJP’s alliance with other parties in AP, she said the party’s national leadership will take a decision on the matter. She asked party cadres to work with commitment towards strengthening the party.

The state BJP chief said the party’s legal cell teams have already been appointed in all districts of the state. These will help party cadres in handling the legal issues deftly.

She accused the YSRC government of diverting funds sanctioned by the central government for rural development to its personal accounts. She said they have lodged a complaint with the centre in this regard.

Purandeswari said the centre has found out that central funds for NREGS and for development of villages have also been diverted. She appreciated a section of sarpanches who developed their villages with their own funds. She assured to extend all support to them.