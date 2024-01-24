Purandeswari Asks BJP Cadres to Fan Out in Villages

Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari asked party leaders and cadres to fan out in villages and spread awareness about the series of welfare schemes being implemented by the central government for the welfare of people in the villages.

Addressing party workers at the inauguration of a workshop on “Gaon Chalo Abhiyan” held here on Wednesday, she asked them to strengthen the party at the ground level as polls are scheduled to be held in less than two months.

Purandeswari said the party’s national leadership will take care of the BJP’s alliance with other political parties in the state. But for the time, party leaders, workers and cadres must reach out to the people without any iota of hesitation. They must inform them as to how the state government is using central funds to develop roads, set up medical colleges and distribute schemes through Rythu Bharosa Kendras. Referring to the call given by YSR Congress leadership on “Why Not 175,” she alleged that there is a conspiracy of the YSRC government to win such a number of seats by resorting to electoral malpractices. The party state president said an IAS officer has been suspended for malpractices in electoral rolls only after BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India. She claimed that earlier, in the Tirupati bypoll alone, 35,000 fake votes had been cast. Referring to ECI permitting senior citizens aged above 80 years to cast their vote from home, Purandeswari said her party will raise objections in case the state government tries to rope in volunteers to get such votes cast.



