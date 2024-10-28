Punjab Police seize six more kg heroin after record drug haul

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested a man with six kg heroin following its probe into the 105-kg drug haul in the state. A cross-border smuggling racket was unearthed on Sunday with the arrest of two associates of a Turkey-based drugs smuggler and seizure of 105 kg of heroin. Six weapons were also seized during the operation.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in the follow up investigations of the 105 kg heroin haul, police nabbed Lovepreet Singh and recovered six kg heroin from his possession.

"In the follow up investigations of the 105 kg heroin haul, acting swiftly on the forward-backward linkages, Counter Intelligence, #Amritsar apprehends Lovepreet Singh resident of Kapurthala and recovers 6 Kg Heroin from his car," the DGP said in a post on X.

Lovepreet Singh was to handover the consignment of heroin, which he picked from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, to another drug peddler Navjot Singh who was arrested on Sunday.

Police on Sunday had arrested Navjot Singh, a resident of Guru Tegh Bahadur Colony in Baba Bakala, Amritsar, and Lovepreet Kumar, a resident of Kala Sanghian in Kapurthala in the 105 kg heroin recovery case.

Besides heroin, police had also seized a huge quantity of scheduled drugs, including 31.93 kg of caffeine anhydrous and 17 kg of dextromethorphan (DMR), from the possession of the arrested duo.

Both Navjot and Kumar were the two associates of Turkey-based drug smuggler Navpreet Singh alias Nav Bhullar. "Investigations revealed that the accused persons were using these scheduled drugs as multiplying agents to increase the heroin quantity by four times," Yadav had said on Sunday.

According to police investigations, water-route was used to transport drugs from Pakistan. Bhullar was operating a Pakistan-backed cross-border smuggling racket using his associates camped at a rented accommodation at Colony Lady Road in Baba Bakala, police said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered 568 grams of heroin near the International Border in Tarn Taran district. In a separate incident, the BSF also recovered a drone from a field near Ballaharwal village in Amritsar.

On October 10, the BSF had recovered over 13 kg of heroin near the India-Pakistan International Border in Tarn Taran district. PTI CHS



