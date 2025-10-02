Police Bust Cross-Border Arms, Drug Smuggling Racket in Amritsar

Chandigarh: A cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling network was busted in Amritsar with the arrest of five people and recovery of 1.50 kg heroin and 12 pistols, police said on Thursday. Preliminary investigation revealed that out of five accused, Joban Singh and Jashanpreet Singh, were in direct touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and communicated via social media to receive and deliver arms and narcotics consignments, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

He added that 12 pistols and 1.50 kg of heroin were recovered from their possession. The pushed-in consignments are meant to fuel inter-gang rivalries in Punjab, the DGP said.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act and the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act at Gate Hakima police station in Amritsar. "Further investigation is underway to expose the full nexus, including the backward and forward linkages of this network," the DGP said.