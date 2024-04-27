Top
Punjab Kings Defeat Kolkata Night Riders, Script Chase World Record

Shashank Tripathi
26 April 2024 6:56 PM GMT
Punjab Kings Defeated Kolkata Knight Riders On their Home Ground At Eden Gardens And Scripted World Record For Highest Ever Successful Chase In The T20 Format
John Bairstow, Hero Of The PBKS Victory Being Congratulated By Fellow Players Source: PTI

Punjab Kings delivered a record breaking defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground Eden Gardens on Friday.

The scintillating victory spearheaded by a fantastic century by John Bairstow resulted in Punjab Kings scripting a new world record for the successful chase of the highest score in the T20 format.

Surpassing the 262 run score of Kolkata Knight Riders here on Eden Gardens with 8 wickets remaining, Punjab Kings broke the record of successful chase of 259 for 4 wickets by South Africa against West Indies in March 2023.

John Bairstow's successful knock of 108 off the 48 balls was ably complemented by Shashank Singh's 68 off 28 balls and Prabhsimran Singh's scintillating 54 off 20 balls.

Earlier record of highest successful chase in IPL was held by Rajasthan Royals for 224 runs at Eden Gardens against Kolkata Knight Riders itself.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
