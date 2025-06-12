Punjab: Influencer Kamal Kaur Found Dead in Car

Forensic evidence suggests popular Punjabi social media influencer Kamal Kaur was killed elsewhere before her body was abandoned in a parked car near Bathinda. Kamal, known online as “Kamal Kaur Bhabhi,” was found dead inside a parked car near Adesh Medical University in Bathinda, Punjab, on the evening of June 11. The discovery came 24 to 48 hours after her death when locals noticed a foul smell and alerted the police.

Kaur, whose real name was Kanchan Kumari, was a Ludhiana resident believed to be in her early to mid-30s with a large Instagram following of 3.83 lakh. She gained notoriety for posting reels often marked by explicit language and double entendres.

Punjab Police have launched a murder investigation. Preliminary forensic findings indicate Kaur was killed at a different location before being transported and abandoned in the rear seat of the car. Due to advanced decomposition, officials have yet to determine the exact cause of death or identify injury marks. Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal stated, “Prima facie, there appears to be foul play. We are treating the case as murder.”

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and examining the victim’s digital activity to understand the circumstances surrounding her death.

Reports indicate that Kaur had received threats in 2024 from associates of Canada-based Khalistani extremist Arsh Dalla, who warned her to stop posting “vulgar” content and threatened to harm her family if she failed to comply.

Superintendent of Police Narindar Singh said, “The victim’s family has been informed. Preliminary information suggests she left Ludhiana on June 9 for a promotional event in Bathinda and subsequently lost contact with her family. Further legal action will be based on their statements.”



The article is authored by Rishima Mosali, an intern from Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts, Pune