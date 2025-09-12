Punjab: Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling Module Busted, Two Held
Punjab police said further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward linkages, identify all members involved, and unravel the entire smuggling network.
Chandigarh: Punjab police on Friday claimed to have busted a cross-border weapon smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrested two people.Officials said police recovered 18 pistols and 1,847 cartridges from their possession.
"Acting on a specific tip-off, @FazilkaPolice busts a cross-border weapon smuggling module with links to #Pakistan and arrests two persons backed by foreign-based handlers and recovers 18 pistols, 1847 cartridges & 42 magazines," Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, posted on X on Friday.
He said further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward linkages, identify all members involved, and unravel the entire smuggling network.
Police remains resolute in fighting cross-border crime and organised smuggling networks to keep Punjab safe and secure, the DGP added.
