Punganur Set for Major Showdown Between YSRC and TD-Jana Sena

YSRC minister and local heavyweight Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is seeking an unprecedented fourth consecutive term in the state assembly. However, the combined might of the TD-Jana Sena is formidable.

In a counter-offensive to the Chief Minister’s 'Why not Kuppam?' campaign, the TD has launched a 'Why not Punganur?' initiative. TD chief Chandrababu Naidu has sweetened the deal for his Punganur nominee, Challa Ramachandra Reddy, also known as Challa Babu, by offering him a cabinet berth or TTD trust board chairman post if he humbles Peddireddy.

Punganur has historically witnessed a see-saw battle between major political parties. The TD tasted success in 1985, 1989, 1994 and 2004. Peddireddy, who migrated from neighboring Piler in 2009, clinched his first win on a Congress ticket.

Peddireddy consolidated his position by winning the seat on the YSRC banner in 2014 and 2019, making Punganur his fiefdom.

Though Peddireddy held a ministerial position, political analysts believe that several unresolved local issues during his stint as a local representative could prove to be his Achilles' heel.

Challa Babu is capitalizing on these issues, highlighting them at his public meetings to undermine Peddireddy's chances of victory.

Challa Babu cites the ‘monopoly’ enjoyed by a dairy firm owned by Peddireddy's family in matters of procuring milk from farmers within the constituency. This arrangement hurt the farmers, as this dairy was paying less for milk, while Amul's entry into AP helped dairy farmers across the state in better ways.

Babu is also accusing the ruling party of compelling mango growers and sugarcane farmers to sell their produce at low rates to YSRC-backed middlemen.

Additionally, he is highlighting the anguish among farmers and project-displaced families over inadequate compensation in relation to projects undertaken by contract firms of ruling party leaders.

The TD camp believes that there exist anti-incumbency sentiments against the YSRC and its minister and that the unaddressed local issues will help ensure the opposition party’s victory in Punganur.Peddireddy is, however, supremely confident about his victory. He is banking on the welfare schemes implemented by the YSRC government and the development he brought to the region, coupled with his advantage of having strong local connections.