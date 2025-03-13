Pune man sets over 12 bikes on fire after mother denies him money for drugs

The footage shows Pawar pouring what appeared to be fuel over the parked two-wheelers before igniting them with a lighter and fleeing. Residents woke up to the sight of blazing vehicles and immediately alerted the fire department and the police. Firefighters managed to douse the flames, but several vehicles were completely damaged.

According to the police, Pawar has a history of drug abuse and erratic behavior. After an investigation, law enforcement officials tracked him down and took him into custody. "He was frustrated after his mother denied him money to buy drugs. In a fit of rage, he set the vehicles on fire," a police officer stated.

Authorities have booked Pawar under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including mischief by fire and causing damage to public and private property. Further investigation is underway to determine if he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident. Residents of the society have demanded strict action against Pawar, expressing concern over safety in the area.