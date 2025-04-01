Pune Man Killed in Hit-and-Run During Morning Walk

Pune: A 49-year-old man was killed during his morning walk after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Undri area of Pune on Tuesday, police said.Sujit Kumar Singh was apparently flung against the roadside wall after being struck by the vehicle around 6.40 am. He died on the spot.

"Although there was no CCTV camera at the accident site, we have recovered footage from nearby housing societies. One recording shows him jogging 70-80 meters from the spot with a car visible seconds later," said an official of Kalepadal police station. It is suspected that the same car hit him, but its number was not visible in the CCTV footage, he said.

Police have collected CCTV footage from eight locations in the vicinity and are working to identify and track down the vehicle, the official said.