Pune-based school's principal drowns off Kashid during picnic trip

Alibag: The principal of a Pune-based school drowned off Kashid beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a police official said on Saturday.The incident took place on Friday afternoon when Dharmendra Deshmukh, principal of Mahatma Jyotirao High School in Pune's Haveli taluka, was swimming along with some teachers while out on a picnic at Kashid beach in Murud, the official informed.

"Teachers accompanying Deshmukh and the beach rescue team brought him out of water and rushed him to the primary health centre in Borli. He was shifted to Alibag civil hospital where doctors declared him dead," the official said.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway, the Murud police station official added.