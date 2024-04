Hyderabad: The TSPSC on Sunday released the list of provisionally admitted candidates for certificate verification (third spell) for Lab Technician Grade II recruitment. The verification will take place at TSPSC office in Prathiba Bhavan, on April 15 and 16 at 10.30 am. Candidates must exercise their web options for district preferences, institutions, and departments on the commission's website from April 10 to 16, 2024.