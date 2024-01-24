Prudhvi Raj, Shaik Jani Join Jana Sena

Vijayawada: Film actor Prudhvi Raj and choreographer Shaik Jani joined Jana Sena in the presence of party president Pawan Kalyan at a programme held at the party office at Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan welcomed Prudhvi Raj and Shaik Jani into the party by placing a scarf around their neck to honour them. He called upon them to work for the party’s win in the upcoming polls in AP and advised them to take the party ideology to the people.

He asked them to take part in the party’s poll campaign and other activities actively.

In a separate development, former minister Konathala Ramakrishna called on the JS chief at the party office. As Ramakrishna is planning to join JS shortly, he is holding talks with him with regard to his plans to contest in the upcoming polls.