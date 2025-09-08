Provocative Dance With Bar Women At Birthday Party Lands Cop In Trouble

BHOPAL A video, showing an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of a police station in Datia in Madhya Pradesh dancing ‘provocatively’ with two women bar dancers at a birthday party of a constable, went viral on social media, leading to the suspension of both of them.

The video captured Sanjeev Gaud, posted as ASI in the Civil Lines police station in the district headquarters of Datia, dancing to the tune of Bollywood songs with the women bar dancers at a party thrown in a hotel in the city on September two to celebrate the birthday of constable Rahul Boudh.

The clip was purportedly shot by some cops who attended the party.

In the video, the ASI was seen dancing ‘suggestively’ with a woman dancer by hugging and then lifting her, while two people invited to the party were seen pulling another woman bar dancer who was lying on the floor.

Datia district superintendent of police Suraj Verma ordered suspension of the ASI and the constable after the video went viral on social media.

“Any activity (by any cop) that tarnishes the image of the police department will not be tolerated. Further action will be taken in the matter after investigation”, Mr. Verma told the media.

This was the second such incident in Madhya Pradesh.

An ASI posted in Bhaunti police station in Shivpuri district has recently been suspended after a video showing him dancing with an alleged gangster went viral.

The video showed both of them dancing to the tune of a song referencing an undertrial escaping from the prison.

Shivpuri district superintendent of police Aman Singh Rathore promptly acted in the matter by placing ASI Jitendra Jat under suspension.