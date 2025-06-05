 Top
Proud and Historic Moment: Modi on Consecration of Ram Darbar in Ayodhya

PTI
5 Jun 2025 7:28 PM IST

Second major consecration ceremony held at Ram Janmabhoomi complex after Ram Lalla installation in January.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the installation of Ram Darbar idols in Ayodhya marks a moment of pride and devotion for the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Ayodhya has witnessed another proud and historic moment following the consecration of 'Ram Darbar' -- Lord Rama in his royal form -- along with the installation of idols in eight newly built temples inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.The ritual was the second major consecration ceremony at the temple, the first being that of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024, in the presence of the prime minister.

In a post on X, Modi said the auspicious occasion of the consecration of the divine and grand 'Ram Darbar' will fill the devotees of Ram with devotion and joy. The PM said he hopes that Lord Ram bestows his blessings of happiness, health and prosperity upon the countrymen.


