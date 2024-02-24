Protests Against TMC Alleged Torture in West Bengal; Ministers Sent Amid Public Outcry

State ministers Partha Bhoumik and Sujit Bose, who visited the restive areas, are from the same district also but they faced angry protests by the villagers, mostly women, venting their anger against absconding TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides over sexual exploitation and land grab.Mr Bose was seen trying to placate the locals with folded hands after listening to their grievances. He told them, “All I am saying with folded hands is please, keep us in your mind.” The two ministers earlier walked along the country roads to reach out to the villagers.Assuring the return of the land allegedly grabbed from the locals, Mr Bhoumik said, “So far 258 applications were received. Among them, 100 have been sorted already. Land will be returned to its owners in government process. Also, our party will take action against whoever is involved in it.”Superintendent of Police (Basirhat) Hossain Mehedi Rehman informed that nine villagers got back their land while land measurement process has been underway in the others. During the day, the police opened a camp at Bermojur village, that witnessed violence on Friday, to help the locals lodge their complaints.At least 73 complaints were lodged from 9 am to 6 pm. Most of them are against Sirajuddin Sheikh, brother of Shahjahan. Mr Rehman said, “We are getting a good response from the villagers.” While BJP leaders were denied entry to Sandeshkhali, young CPI(M) leader Minakshi Mukherjee managed to visit under cover.Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has sought a report from state director general of police Rajeev Kumar over the death of a woman under mysterious circumstances in Malda within four days.