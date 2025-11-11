Protest Erupts in Budhana After Student Suicide, Police Assure Arrests Within 48 Hours

Muzaffarnagar (PTI): Hundreds of people held a protest outside DAV College in Budhana town on Monday, demanding the immediate arrest of persons responsible for the suicide of a student.

Protestors placed the body of deceased student, Ujjawal Rana, on the road during the protest. BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, former Union minister Sanjeev Balyan, SP MLA Pankaj Malik and other political leaders were present at the protest.

The student had set himself on fire on Saturday at the college after allegedly being barred from appearing in examinations for non-payment of fees.

Students had shut down DAV College after the body of 22-year-old Rana arrived from a Delhi hospital. He sustained 70 percent burn injuries from the self-immolation and later succumbed during treatment in Delhi on Sunday.

When his body reached here, locals gathered to protest demanding immediate arrest of people responsible for the suicide.

The protest was called off after district authorities assured that all accused would be arrested within 48 hours.

The protestors, which included political leaders and members of various organisations, demanded strict action against the college officials and policemen named in the case.

Among those who joined the demonstration were BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, former Union minister Sanjeev Balyan, SP MLA Pankaj Malik, former BJP MLA Umesh Malik, Khap leader Rajender Malik and farmer leader Dharmender Malik.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal said police are seeking arrest warrants for the absconding accused.

Police have registered a case against principal Pradeep Kumar, manager Arvind Garg, physical training instructor Sanjeev Kumar, sub-inspector Nand Kishor, and constables Vineet and Gyanveer under sections 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), and 108 (Abetment of suicide) of the BNS Act.

Five police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused. Several individuals and organisations announced financial assistance for the bereaved family during the sit-in protest.