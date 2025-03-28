Protest Ends, Demands Unresolved: SC Welcomes Dispersal of Farmers in Punjab

The Supreme Court of India was informed on Friday that protesting farmers in Punjab had dispersed, with all blocked highways and roads now reopened, following their extended agitation over demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. Punjab’s advocate general Gurminder Singh reported that Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader who had been on an indefinite hunger strike, had broken his fast after accepting water early on Friday morning.

The protest had taken place at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders in Punjab, which were significant points of contention between the farmers and the authorities. The Punjab government confirmed to the bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh that the protesting farmers had been cleared from these locations, ending a prolonged blockade. The court lauded Dallewal for his commitment to the cause and noted that he was a genuine farmer leader with no political agenda.

“We know some people did not want settlement of grievances of farmers. We are not sitting in an ivory tower. We know everything,” said the bench, which further asked both the Punjab and Haryana governments to file a status report on the prevailing situation on the ground.

Supreme Court Orders Further Investigation and Support

The Supreme Court also ordered that a high-powered committee, chaired by a former high court judge, look into the farmers’ grievances and submit a supplementary status report. In a significant relief for the Punjab government, the court decided to drop contempt proceedings against the Punjab Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) for allegedly failing to comply with the top court's previous orders to provide medical aid to Dallewal during his hunger strike.

Detentions and Protests Escalate Tensions

Earlier this month, on March 19, several farmer leaders, including Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, were detained by the Punjab Police as they attempted to return from a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Chandigarh. This meeting had been arranged to discuss their long-standing demands, particularly the MSP guarantee. The police crackdown followed the dismantling of temporary structures, trolleys, and barricades at the protest sites. This move led to the reopening of major highways, including the Shambhu-Ambala and Sangrur-Jind routes.

Pandher, who was released from Muktsar jail on Friday, condemned the police's actions, claiming that the Punjab government was working in collusion with the Centre to suppress the farmers' cause. He expressed outrage over the eviction, accusing the Punjab government of supporting the Centre’s stance on the farmers’ protest while publicly distancing itself from the issue. Pandher also demanded that the government compensate farmers for the losses incurred during the eviction.

“The Chief Minister should clarify who was responsible for blocking the highways—was it farmers or the Haryana authorities?” Pandher questioned.

Farmers Continue Their Struggle, Vow to Keep Up the Fight

Despite the eviction, farmer leaders have made it clear that their fight is not over. They have vowed to continue their protests and work towards securing their demands. Pandher reiterated that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha would decide the future course of action. He also emphasized that the farmers had never intended to block roads, stating that their only goal was to peacefully march to Delhi to present their grievances.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was also reportedly detained during the crackdown, was admitted to a hospital in Patiala. His hunger strike, which had been a focal point of the protests, ended on Friday after he accepted water.

The issue of MSP and other farmers' demands remains unresolved, and while the protests have been cleared from the main highways, tensions continue to simmer. The Punjab government’s handling of the situation will be under close scrutiny as farmer leaders continue to fight for their cause.