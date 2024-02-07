Adilabad: Congress leaders on Tuesday held protests against former BRS MLA Balka Suman and burnt his effigy in Mancherial for his derogatory remarks against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Activists led by district Mahila Congress president Penta Rahitha and block Congress president Turupathi paraded Suman’s effigy in the town before setting it on fire.

Chennur MLA Gaddam Vivek said the people would teach the BRS leaders lesson in the Lok Sabha elections.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju said BRS leaders were frustrated as they could not digest the welfare and development schemes being taken up by the Congress government.

Vedma Bojju demanded that Suman tender an unconditional apology and asked the people to chase him with slippers whenever he visited the villages.

In Adilabad, Congress leaders and cadre led by town unit president Gudipalli Nagesh lodged a complaint with the Two Town police against Suman.