Proposals To Centre For 2.32 Lakh New Houses

Vijayawada: Proposals have been sent to the Central Government seeking permission for construction of another 2.32 lakh new houses across the state.

This was stated here on Monday by the new managing director of AP state housing corporation, K Venkataramana Reddy. Earlier in the day, he assumed office at the Housing Corporation state office.

He said the Centre granted permission for construction of 19 lakh houses under flagship Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu housing scheme. Under this, five lakh house constructions were completed in the first phase. In the second phase, construction of 2.25 lakh houses has been completed so far and the remaining houses should be completed on time.

Venkataramana Reddy held a review meeting with senior officials of the construction activity. He said that proposals will be sent to the Union Government seeking approval for construction of 2.32 lakh new houses across the state.

The MD said necessary steps should be taken to set up infrastructure facilities in Jagananna layouts. He instructed the officials that the construction of the houses which are under various stages should be completed swiftly.

The construction of the houses which have not yet started should be started, and steps should be taken to complete the constructions of the basement and roof levels, he said.

Venkataramana Reddy suggests that steps should be taken to immediately provide loans of Rs 35,000 by the state government on low interest to the beneficiaries who have completed construction upto roof level. He ordered that providing infrastructure such as roads, fresh water and electricity should be completed immediately in Jagananna layouts, giving top priority to quality in construction.

Joint managing director M Sivaprasad, executive director Chandrasekhar, chief engineer GV Prasad, superintendent engineers C Jayaramachari, S Nagabhushanam, chief general manager N Annapurna, general manager Sriramulu and others were present.