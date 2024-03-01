Property Tax Hike Sparks Political Turmoil in Mangaluru Council

Mangaluru: The recent decision to hike property tax in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has ignited a political maelstrom, turning into a contentious issue for both the Congress and BJP in the upcoming elections.

Arguments between the Corporators reached a boiling point during the monthly council meeting on Thursday, leading to its adjournment by Mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur.

The turmoil unfolded as the council meeting commenced at 10.30 am. BJP councillor and advocate, Sangeetha R Nayak, raised concerns, stating that the MCC had passed a resolution on January 31 to include a 3 percent hike in property tax based on the guidance value of properties fixed for 2021. However, the Commissioner, in a contradictory move, directed officials to hike it based on the guidance value fixed in October 2023.

Congress councillors, led by the opposition leader Preveenchandra Alva, vehemently opposed the tax hike, displaying placards and shouting slogans in protest. BJP corporators on the treasury bench initially requested the Congress members to refrain from protesting, highlighting their shared opposition to the substantial tax increase. As the protests persisted, BJP members began blaming the Congress-led state government for the tax hike.

Amidst the chaos, Mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur adjourned the meeting. Although reconvened after half an hour, confusion persisted. With both parties engaged in placard-waving and slogan-shouting, the Mayor adjourned the meeting for the second time.

Addressing reporters, Mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur attributed blame to the Congress government and the Commissioner. He emphasized that the tax increase was initially implemented based on the guidance value for 2021, but the Commissioner's decision to shift it to the 2023 value was condemned.

"The government led by the Congress, upon assuming power, raised the guidance value in 2023 to fund its guarantee programs. We vehemently denounce the Commissioner's decision to hike taxes based on the 2023 guidance value. We intend to bring this matter to the government's attention under the guidance of our MLAs," declared the Mayor," he said.

He further criticized the Commissioner's unilateral decision, stating, "As per the Act, if he found any violation in the decision taken by the Council, he has to write to the government within 15 days. But he has not done that."

"The Congress should have joined us in solving the problem. Instead it is giving this a political color. They want to show that BJP has increased the tax and want to make use of this issue during elections," the BJP corporators alleged.

In response, Congress members accused the BJP of being responsible for the tax hike.

"Congress had never increased the tax in this manner. This steep increase will affect the common man. We are against this hike," the Congress Corporators said.

They also questioned the sudden adjournment of the meeting without the Mayor stating when the meeting would resume or be held again.