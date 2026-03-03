Prompting Answers To Passing On Notes, Videos Capture Varied Means Of Helping Cheating In MP School Board Exams

BHOPAL: Videos capturing outsiders employing different means to help some candidates cheat in the ongoing Class ten and Class 12 board exams in Madhya Pradesh have flooded on social media, making it a hot content for the creators.

The viral videos showed the ‘well-wishers’ of some candidates putting them at vantage places near the exam Centres to ensure that they pass on the answers to them either orally or through notes.

A video showed a youth prompting answers to a candidate sitting near the window of an exam Centre, while another clip showed a man walking on the roof of the Centre to pass on the note carrying answers to another candidate.

Another video showed a man passing on notes to a candidate through a person, suspected to be a school employee.

Interestingly, some of the outsiders helping their candidates seemed least bothered about being video-graphed by the content creators while some others were caught in videos fleeing the spot.

The videos were believed to have been taken in some examination Centres in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, police suspected.

The local education department officials have taken note of the videos and started an investigation, reports said.