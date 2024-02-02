Top
Project Jaldhara Boosts Water Security in AP's Anantapur District

DC Correspondent
2 Feb 2024 2:06 PM GMT
Anandana and S M Sehgal Foundation partnership yields impressive results.
Check dams constructed under Project Jaldhara contribute to improved water availability in Anantapur.

Hyderabad: Anandana, in partnership with the S M Sehgal Foundation, has successfully implemented Project Jaldhara in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, aiming to address water scarcity issues. Since its launch in 2017, the project has seen the construction of five check dams, capable of harvesting 416 million litres of water. This has led to a significant 35% increase in irrigated land and a remarkable 75% rise in crop yields, positively impacting the lives of 6,750 beneficiaries.

The initiative also focuses on community involvement through the formation of seven Water Management Committees (WMCs), comprising 92 members, including both men and women. These committees play a vital role in sustaining the interventions and ensuring the active participation of villagers from all sections of society.

Anandana's efforts align with national objectives like the Amrit Sarovar Mission, emphasizing water conservation for present and future generations. Coca-Cola India's commitment to water stewardship has been recognized nationally, with the company receiving the National Award from the Ministry of Jal Shakti for its impactful water stewardship projects, including Project Jaldhara in Anantapur.

Anjali Makhija, CEO of S M Sehgal Foundation, emphasizes the positive impact of collaborations with organizations like Coca-Cola India, leading to significant improvements in water management and agricultural sustainability in Anantapur. The project has empowered farmers to diversify their crops, enhancing their resilience to water-related challenges.

Since its inception, Coca-Cola's Water Stewardship program through Anandana has implemented over 150 community water conservation projects across ten states, benefiting over a million community members and supporting national water conservation initiatives like the Amrit Sarovar Mission.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
