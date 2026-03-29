Prohibitory Orders, Internet Ban In Raghunathgunj

Berhampore: Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita have been imposed at Raghunathgunj in Murshidabad of West Bengal following a violent clash that broke out during a Ram Navami procession there on Friday afternoon. Internet service, which was suspended since night, was restored on Saturday.

30 persons, who were involved in the unrest, have been arrested by the police so far. They were produced on Saturday at the Jangipur Court and were remanded in 10 days’ police custody. Central paramilitary forces have also been deployed to restore normalcy in the disturbed areas.

DIG (Murshidabad Range) Ajit Yadav, who has been camping at Jangipur, claimed that the situation has come under control. Though the area has started limping back to normalcy, tension remains.

The clash unfolded at Phooltala in Raghunathgunj on Friday afternoon when some participants of the Ram Navami procession allegedly tried to hoist their saffron flags by force in place of the green ones at the shops and houses of another community.

Both sides attacked each other by pelting stones, torching shops and damaging vehicles. 45 people were injured. Later a huge police contingent and Central forces lathicharged the troublemakers. State minister Akhtaruzzaman and CPI(M) Murshidabad district secretary Zamir Mollah met the injured at Jangipur Hospital.

Meanwhile, a group of villagers blocked the state highway at Paschim Gamini village at Berhampore on Saturday morning after an idol was found broken. Later police pacified the protesters and persuaded them to lift their stir.