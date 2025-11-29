Prohibitory Orders in Areas Surrounding Bihar Assembly Ahead of Winter Session Starting Dec 1

Patna: The Patna Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in areas surrounding the Bihar Legislative Assembly ahead of the winter session.

The first session of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held from December 1 to 5.

In the order, SDM Gaurav Kumar said, "I am assured that implementation of Section 163 of the BNSS is essential to maintain law and order situation in and around the Assembly premises falling under the Secretariat police station limits during the five-day session."

The administration said the order was issued in view of the "likelihood of demonstrations, rallies and protests by various organisations, groups and political parties" that could "disrupt official proceedings" or "hinder and harm" authorised individuals attending or working during the session.

According to the order, the northern boundary of the restricted zone covers the stretch from Gate No. 1 of Patna Zoo to Vishweshwaraiya Bhawan via Nehru Path and Kotwali T-Point.

In the south, curbs will apply from R-Block Golambar to the railway line.

On the eastern side, the area from Kotwali T-Point to Budh Marg leading to Patna GPO Golambar has been restricted, while the western side - from Chitkohra Golambar to the Veterinary College - will remain under prohibitory orders.

The order bans unlawful assembly of five or more people, rallies, protests, dharnas, gheraos, and carrying of firearms, ammunition, explosives or sharp weapons, including axes, daggers, spears and knives. Use of loudspeakers without prior permission has also been prohibited.