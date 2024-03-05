Prof. Kodandaram Urges Governments to Focus on Education, Employment; Unveils Students’ Manifesto

Hyderabad: The Students' Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) launched a students' manifesto highlighting key issues in education, minorities and societal well-being ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. It emphasized the importance of addressing the issues of fair reservations, uplift of socio-economicaly backward districts, enactment of the Rohit Act for student safety and financial support for minority students.

Other areas highlighted were anti-discrimination laws, personal data protection, environmental initiatives, and mental wellness centers for youth.During a press meet, SIO leaders expressed concerns about the education landscape, with a literacy rate below the world average. Prof. M. Kodandaram, president of the Telangana Jana Samithi, who unveiled the manifesto along with SIO secretary Abdullah Faiz, Mohd Azharuddin, vice president of Jamate-Islami Hind, Telangana state, and Mohd Faraz Ahmed, TS SIO secretary, praised the manifesto and urged the government to address the youths' worries about education and employment.Faraz Ahmed highlighted the discontinuation of key educational schemes like Maulana Azad National Fellowship, reduced budget share and unemployment issues.Abdullah Faiz emphasised the alarming dropout rates among Muslim students and the erosion of academic freedom. He raised concerns about the mental health crisis and hate crimes, urging political parties to invest in the future of the country.Azharuddin emphasised SIO's constructive struggle for justice and equal opportunities in education, urging political parties to consider the voices of fair-minded students and youth seriously.