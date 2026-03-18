Probe Ordered Into Dubey’s VIP Entry At Closed Bhimashankar

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has launched an investigation into the alleged preferential treatment given to Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey at the Bhimashankar Jyotirling Temple in Pune district. Minister Uday Samant announced in the Vidhan Parishad that a thorough inquiry into this entire matter would be conducted and action would be taken against those found guilty.

Dubey has come under scanner for granting of special entry and ‘VIP darshan’ to him even while the Jyotirlinga temple remained closed to the general public due to ongoing renovation work.

According to sources, on Saturday, March 14, the Dubey family and their relatives arrived by helicopter and availed themselves of a ‘special darshan’ at the Bhimashankar temple.

Raising the issue in the Vidhan Parishad, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sachin Ahir said, “The Bhimashankar Temple has remained closed for the past two and a half to three months due to ongoing restoration work being conducted by the Department of Archaeology. However, who exactly is this BJP MP – what kind of VVIP status does he hold – that he is permitted to arrive by helicopter and seek darshan at Bhimashankar? Is he the government’s son-in-law?”

“What justification is there for extending VVIP treatment to an individual who harbors such animosity toward Maharashtra – someone who once declared, “If the Marathis enter our state, we will thrash them,” said Ahir.

When the temple is officially closed, no one – regardless of their status – is supposed to enter the premises. If MPs like Nishikant Dubey are being accorded VVIP treatment within our state, it constitutes a gross injustice against the ordinary devotees of Maharashtra, the MLC added.

The Bhimashankar temple, one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlinga shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, has remained closed to devotees since January, as construction and repair work continue on the assembly hall and the staircase leading to the shrine. The District Collector had issued orders mandating the complete closure of the Temple for the period spanning from January 9 to April 9.

Notably, the temple remained closed even during the recent Maha Shivaratri festival and the annual pilgrimage, traditionally held on that occasion, was cancelled due to ongoing renovation work.

Replying to Ahir, Cabinet Minister Uday Samant announced that the matter will be investigated. “A clarification regarding the issue of ‘VIP treatment’ will be provided and a formal statement to that effect will be issued,” he said.

Dubey, last year, had stoked controversy by threatening to beat the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray over the attacks on Hindi-speaking people in Maharashtra. “Come to UP, Bihar. Tumhe Patak-Patak ke maarenge (you will be thrashed),” he had said.