Probe If My Parents Were Harassed: Tej Pratap Requests Modi, Shah

PATNA: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s estranged elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and the Bihar government to investigate if his parents have been subjected to any form of mental harassment by his brother Tejashwi Yadav and his aides. Tej Pratap also came out in support of his sister Rohini Acharya, who recently publicly accused Tejashwi of humiliation.

"I request the PM, Amit Shah ji, and the Bihar government that an impartial, strict, and immediate investigation be conducted in the matter," Tej Pratap said in a social media post shared from his Janshakti Janta Dal's account.

The former Bihar minister, who lost the Mahua seat in recent Assembly polls, expressed his sentiments in support of his sister in a post on his X handle, blaming the crisis on “Jaichand” (a metaphor for traitors), in an apparent reference to his brother Tejashwi.

"It is being said that some people, Jaichands, are making attempts to keep my parents, Lalu Prasad ji and my mother, under mental and physical pressure. If there is even a shred of truth in this, then this is not just an attack on my family, it is a direct blow to the very soul of the RJD,” the JJD chief said.

"Irregularities in ticket distribution, giving tickets in exchange for money and the collusive politics of flatterers have ignored those pillars who dedicated themselves day and night to build the RJD over the years," he said, adding, "Today, these same Jaichands, driven by greed and sycophancy, are destroying both the family and the organisation."

"My father is already unwell. He absolutely cannot bear such pressure. I also request the government that if anyone has misbehaved, pushed or manhandled, hurled filthy abuses or inflicted mental/physical harassment on my sister, my mother, or my father, then people such as Sanjay Yadav, Rameez Nemat Khan and Pritam Yadav must immediately be booked and FIRs should be registered against them," he posted.

In another post on X, Tej Pratap said, "I will not tolerate the insult to our sister under any circumstances Jaichands will have to pay the price for their misdeeds. They will have to face the consequences."

"Whatever has happened with Rohni didi has shaken me. I tolerated whatever happened to me, but I can't tolerate this insult to my sister. It's unacceptable and unbearable," the RJD chief’s eldest son posted.

"I must tell all these Jaichands If they target our family, people of Bihar will never forgive them," he added.

Speaking out on the family turmoil, the RJD chief on Monday said, “Whatever is happening in the family, I am there to handle it.”

Ms Acharya on Sunday alleged that she has been "sworn at" and accused of extracting "crores of rupees and a party ticket" in exchange for a "filthy kidney" that she gave to her ailing father.

A day after having left for Delhi, claiming that she had been "driven out" of her parents' home by the cohorts of Tejashwi, the 47-year-old shared lurid details of what took place at their place after the party suffered a debacle in the Bihar Assembly polls.

In a series of posts on her X handle, Ms Acharya rued having made the sacrifice to save her father's life "without caring for the approval of her husband and her in-laws or for the well-being of her three children".