Hyderabad: The Supreme Court adjourned to July 16, a special leave petition (SLP) seeking a probe in to alleged irregularities in construction of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

The petition was filed by Nagam Janardhan Reddy, the Congress leader, who sought a CBI probe into the increase in the price for pumps and other machinery. Senior counsel Prashanth Bushan, appearing for Janardhan Reddy, said the inquiry was essential as the contract company had escalated the prices.

State government counsel said submitted that a new government was in place recently and was scrutinising the records and sought time.