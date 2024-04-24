Top
Home » Nation

PRLIS Probe: Hearing on July 16

Nation
Vujjini Vamshidhar
23 April 2024 7:51 PM GMT
PRLIS Probe: Hearing on July 16
x
Supreme Court. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court adjourned to July 16, a special leave petition (SLP) seeking a probe in to alleged irregularities in construction of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

The petition was filed by Nagam Janardhan Reddy, the Congress leader, who sought a CBI probe into the increase in the price for pumps and other machinery. Senior counsel Prashanth Bushan, appearing for Janardhan Reddy, said the inquiry was essential as the contract company had escalated the prices.

State government counsel said submitted that a new government was in place recently and was scrutinising the records and sought time.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Supreme Court SLP Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme PRLIS Telangana Telangana News Telangana Special News 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Vujjini Vamshidhar
About the AuthorVujjini Vamshidhar

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X