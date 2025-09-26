Priyanshu Pal Tops OPSC Civil Services Examination 2025

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday announced the results of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination 2025, bringing cheer to aspirants across the state.

A total of 389 candidates cleared the examination, with Priyanshu Pal emerging as the topper. Ananya Mishra secured the second position, marking another outstanding performance in the highly competitive test.

In all, 398 candidates—including 144 women—have been recommended for appointment to various Group A and Group B posts under the Odisha Civil Services.

The results were declared on the basis of the Main (Written) Examination conducted between April 19 and May 15, 2025, followed by the Personality Test held from September 6 to 18, 2025.

The Commission has clarified that the recommendations are provisional and subject to verification of original documents by the respective appointing authorities.

News of the results has sparked celebrations among successful candidates, their families, and well-wishers. For many, the achievement marks the beginning of a coveted career in Odisha’s administrative services, reflecting the perseverance and dedication of aspirants across the state.