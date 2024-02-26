Hyderabad: The scheduled tour of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to Chevella on Tuesday for the launch of Congress's two guarantees was unexpectedly cancelled. However, she will proceed with the launch of the initiatives in virtual mode on the same day. Though the Congress did not release an official statement regarding the cancellation of Priyanka's tour, party sources revealed that she communicated her inability to attend the event due to prior commitments. Priyanka agreed to proceed with the launch in virtual mode.

The state government had made elaborate arrangements for Priyanka's programme in Chevella, intending to launch the Mahalakshmi scheme, providing domestic LPG cylinders for Rs 500, and the Gruha Jyoti scheme, supplying free power to households up to 200 units. A large public meeting was planned in Chevella with an anticipated attendance of over one lakh people.

Party sources confirmed that despite Priyanka's absence, the public meeting will proceed as scheduled. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, and other leaders will address the gathering after the schemes are launched.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured that over 40 lakh beneficiaries have been identified for each of these schemes thus far, with the identification process ongoing. He emphasised that every individual holding a white ration card will be entitled to these benefits. Those not covered in the initial phase can visit the Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) in their respective areas, submit their Aadhaar and ration card details, and request inclusion in the beneficiaries list. Help desks will be set up at MRO offices to provide assistance to applicants, Revanth added.