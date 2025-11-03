Priyanka Suggests Modi Start ‘Ministry of Insults’

Darbhanga: In a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday mocked him for accusing Opposition leaders of insulting the country and Bihar, suggesting that he should create an “Apmaan Mantralaya” (Ministry of Insults).

Addressing a public rally at Sonbarsa in Saharsa district and a roadshow at Rosera in Samastipur district, the Congress general secretary said the Prime Minister often strayed from real issues.

“Instead of talking about development and what the NDA has done in the last two decades of rule in Bihar, the Prime Minister keeps accusing every Opposition leader of insulting the nation and the state. He should form a new ministry, Apmaan Mantralaya, because that’s what his government seems to focus on most,” she quipped.

Her remarks came days after Modi accused the Congress-RJD alliance of “insulting Chhathi Maiyya”, having “problems with the Ram temple in Ayodhya”, and “protecting infiltrators” for appeasement politics.

Alleging that the Bihar government was being “remote-controlled from Delhi”, Vadra said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had been reduced to a figurehead.

Warning voters against pre-poll promises, she urged them not to be swayed by cash incentives or temporary benefits.

“Take the Rs 10,000 they offer before elections, it’s your money, but don’t give them your vote,” she told the cheering crowd.

Referring to the recently concluded special intensive revision of voter lists in Bihar, she said, “They have removed lakhs of people from the voter list. This is not just about elections, it’s about your rights. Losing your vote means losing your citizenship. This is a conspiracy to weaken you.”

Turning to governance, Vadra said the BJP-led alliance had little to show for its 20 years in power, accusing it of neglecting industrial growth and forcing Bihar’s youth to migrate for jobs.

Later, Vadra led a roadshow in Rosera, waving to thousands of supporters who thronged the streets with party flags. Sitting atop a vehicle alongside Congress candidate B.K. Ravi, she smiled and waved as chants of “Priyanka lao, desh bachao” and “Congress zindabad” echoed through the narrow lanes. Rose petals were showered from rooftops as party workers held placards and waved tricolour balloons.

The cavalcade moved slowly through the heart of Rosera town, surrounded by enthusiastic supporters eager for a glimpse of Vadra.

Meanwhile, addressing another election rally at Hajipur, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that if the NDA returned to power in Bihar, the BJP would not make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister but instead hand the post to some “chela” (follower) of the saffron party.

Speaking at Raja Pakar in Vaishali district, around 40 km from Hajipur, Kharge accused Kumar of betraying the legacy of socialist icons Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and Karpoori Thakur, and of joining hands with the “anti-women” BJP, which he said believed in Manu Smriti.

“Nitish Kumar doesn’t realise that after the elections, the BJP will not make him CM again but will give the post to one of their chelas,” Kharge said, attempting to drive a wedge between the JD(U) and the BJP.

“The Prime Minister finds time to tour the world but not to take stock of his own country. He’s seen only during elections,” he remarked.

Lashing out further, he said, “Nitish took oath as Bihar’s CM nine times and ruled for 20 years, yet he couldn’t provide jobs or stop the out-migration of youth.”

Kharge also alleged that Bihar’s NDA government was involved in scams worth Rs 70,000 crore, citing a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

“Modi and Shah talk about jungle raj, but what has the NDA done for Bihar in the last 20 years?” he asked.