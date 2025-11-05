Priyanka, Ponguleti Hit Campaign Trail in Bihar

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy joined Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bihar on Wednesday to campaign for the Mahagathbandhan in the Assembly elections. Addressing a public meeting at Chanpatia in West Champaran district, Ponguleti appealed to the people of Bihar to give the Mahagathbandhan one opportunity to replicate the Telangana model of good governance in their state.

Ponguleti said that Bihar had suffered setbacks in development for over two decades due to corruption, irregularities and opportunistic politics under the NDA regime. Criticising the ruling alliance, Ponguleti said the NDA was gripped by fear of defeat and was making unrealistic promises to mislead the people.

He questioned the credibility of the NDA’s new manifesto, which promised one crore jobs, one crore “Lakhpati Didis,” and massive welfare schemes and asked how many of those promises had been fulfilled in the past 20 years.

Ponguleti said the NDA was once again trying to deceive voters with hollow assurances. He urged the electorate to support the Mahagathbandhan, assuring that, if elected, it would introduce the Telangana model in Bihar, focusing equally on development and welfare.

Highlighting the achievements of the Congress government in Telangana, he said all election promises were being implemented, including farm loan waiver, 200 units of free electricity, LPG cylinders at ₹500, free bus travel for women and the construction of Indiramma houses for the poor.

Calling for a change, Ponguleti said the youth of Bihar deserved a dynamic leader like Tejashwi Yadav, who would become Chief Minister if the Mahagathbandhan came to power. He ridiculed the NDA for not being able to declare its chief ministerial candidate even at this stage.