Priyanka Gandhi's Massive Roadshow In Assam For Gaurav Gogoi, Accuses BJP Of Changing The Constitution

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vandra who on Tuesday led a massive roadshow at Titabor in Jorhat district of Assam said that people of India want a change. Asking people to vote for Gaurav Gogoi, Ms Gandhi said that he is a politician who cares for their people. “I am here because I know Gaurav Gogoi who will be your voice in the parliament,” said Ms Gandhi while assuring that daily wages of tea garden workers will be hiked if the opposition alliance wins the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a large crowd who came out despite inclement weather condition, Ms Gandhi said that the ruling party wants to "change" the Constitution and if that happens, the common people of the country will suffer the most.

Recalling her visit to the state during the assembly polls she said, “When I came to Assam and visited tea gardens before assembly polls 2-3 years ago, I had promised to raise the wages if Congress formed the government. But you chose BJP and the wages were not raised from around Rs 250.”

She said, “I am again telling you that our manifesto has guaranteed to increase the wages of tea garden workers if we form the government at the Centre.”

Asserting that Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi is a man of principal and continue to be their voice like his father late chief minister Tarun Gogoi, Ms Gandhi said, “When BJP leaders come to campaign, they talk about irrelevant issues. However, Gaurav Gogoi has always raised people's issues.”

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said that unemployment is at an all-time high, but the PM mentioned it only twice in a recent interview, which was all about his 'Man Ki Baat'. “If you want to control price rise, then vote for Congress. Please don't vote on religion and caste issues. It's time to teach a lesson to ruling BJP,” she said.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary landed at Jorhat airport this morning and straightaway reached Titabor, the assembly seat of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and a part of Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Ms Gandhi accompanied by Gaurav Gogoi, state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, AICC general secretary and in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia and other senior leaders started her roadshow from Titabor Chariali.

After the event, Ms Gandhi left for Tripura to lead another roadshow in Tripura West constituency.