Priyanka Gandhi Urges People to Defeat ‘PM’s Arrogance’

Mumbai: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday asked the people to defeat the “arrogance” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who she claimed is not bothered about the people of the country. She said that Modi had failed to curb inflation and provide employment to the youth of the country. The Congress leader also asked why the BJP is not seeking votes on the basis of the work they had done in the last ten years.

Ms Gandhi addressed her first election campaign rally in Maharashtra at Udgir town in Latur district in support of the party’s Lok Sabha candidate Dr Shivaji Kalge. The Congress general secretary said, “There is so much arrogance in Mr. Modi. Even his advisors are not able to tell him the truth that the people are suffering because of the inflation. Everyone is scare. In order to teach him a lesson, this government should be changed.”

Attacking the BJP and the Prime Minister, the Congress leader said Dr. B R Ambedkar’s constitution has given equal rights to all rich and poor, but the BJP wants to change the constitution to take away these rights. “After BJP’s ploy was noticed by the people, Mr. Modi is now saying in every public rally that the constitution will not be changed. The BJP MPs have spoken of changing the constitution and in BJP no one says anything without Mr. Modi’s consent,” she said.

Requesting the citizens to cast their votes for the development of their family and the state, the Congress leader accused the Modi government for writing off the loans worth Rs 16,000 lakh crores of selected industralists. She said that the government did not waive off a single rupee loan of farmers.

Ms Gandhi said that the poor people are providing education to their children in adverse conditions so that they can get employment. “But Modi government gives only a 5 kg ration to the poor. Is this going to protect the future of your children?,” she asked.

The Congress leader also ridiculed Modi’s claim against the Congress party that it is snatching the mangalsutra from women. She also equated him to an uncle from a family whom everybody listens to for some entertainment in family functions. “Country’s PM is saying this without realising his post’s dignity. Why are you falling for it? India’s PM was never of this low level. Not only the PMs from my family, but there was Vajpayee ji, Manmohan ji…we are not bothered by any attack on us. But how can you tolerate such lies?” Ms Gandhi asked.