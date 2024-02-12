Priyanka Gandhi, Sachin Pilot to Visit Odisha Soon: PCC Chief Sarat Pattanayak

Bhubaneswar: After Rahul Gandhi’s recent three-day visit to Odisha during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress camp in the state now appears quite upbeat and it now bracing up to roll out red carpet for key leaders of the party to boost the campaign programme.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Sarat Pattanayak on Monday informed that Priyanka Gandhi and Rajasthan Congress’ poster boy Sachin Pilot will be visiting the state soon for campaigning.“Rahul Gandhi recently visited Odisha and there is a possibility that he will also be visiting the state again. Apart from this, Priyanka Gandhi and Sachin Pilot are also scheduled to visit Odisha and attend various programmes and events,” said Pattanayak.The OPCC president further said that the Odisha Congress unit is ready to start campaigning ahead of the general elections.“No matter who from BJP or BJD comes for campaigning in Odisha, it will have no impact as everybody knows that they are one,” alleged Pattanayak.The Congress which ruled Odisha for over four decades has been struggling to come to power since 2000. It has nine members in the 147-member Odisha Legislative Assembly and one Lok Sabha member.