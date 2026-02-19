Priyanka Gandhi in Assam, Attends Poll Meet, Visits Kamakhya Temple

Guwahati: Congress Screening Committee Chairperson and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Assam on Thursday for a two-day visit and was accorded a grand welcome by party workers ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Soon after landing, she offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple before proceeding to Rajiv Bhawan, headquarters of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, where she chaired a crucial screening committee meeting to finalise candidates for the Assembly polls.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, who received her at the airport, said the visit had infused enthusiasm among party workers. “Today, our block presidents and grassroots workers will have the opportunity to directly share their views before Priyanka Gandhi at the screening committee meeting. It is a huge responsibility she has taken,” he said.

Gogoi added that Gandhi’s visit reflects the seriousness of the central leadership regarding the Assam elections. He noted that while she had earlier handled screening responsibilities, this is the first time she is dedicating extended hours to personally hear representatives from various organisational levels.

At Rajiv Bhawan, she was welcomed with traditional beats of khol and taal and accompanied by senior leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh.

The screening deliberations are expected to continue late into the night as part of the party’s candidate selection process. Gogoi said the Congress aims to complete the exercise at the earliest, with the first list of candidates likely to be released by the end of February following consultations with the central leadership.