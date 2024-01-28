Priyanka Dandi Calls For GVL’s Resignation From Rajya Sabha

Visakhapatnam:District Congress leader Priyanka Dandi has said that very soon Congress will siege BJP Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao’s home in Visakhapatnam.

She said, “If Narasimha Rao resigns from the Rajya Sabha, then the Centre will know the people’s concern on RINL privatisation.

Priyanka also said that as Narasimha Rao wants to contest the Vizag Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming elections, he should take responsibility, resign from the MP post, and put pressure on the Central government to stop RINL privatisation. She said if he didn’t respond to Congress’s demand, then Congress would soon call for his home siege programme.

Priyanka accused Narasimha Rao of trying to manipulate the RINL privatisation issue by making false statements. She said, “The workers have been fighting for 1080 days, yet the Centre is not responding. She welcomed the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. On the other hand, she criticised the BJP government for the privatisation of the public sector units.