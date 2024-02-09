Priyank Kharge Slams Eshwarappa, Lauds Janaspandana Program

Kalaburagi: Accusing BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa of issuing (provocative) statements to sustain his political relevance, Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge questioned the need for the government to take him seriously.

"Having been handed involuntary retirement, Eshwarappa should be spending his time at home rather than making contentious remarks for his political survival. The impact of the media refraining from engaging with him for three months would be palpable," conveyed Kharge to reporters in Kalaburagi today.Detailing Eshwarappa's political trajectory, Kharge remarked, "From the position of Deputy Chief Minister, he moved to the position of MLA. He resorted to establishing an organization after Sangolli Rayanna to maintain his presence. In the last election, he did not get a chance to contest the election. He couldn't secure a party ticket for his son," he said."It would be more fitting for him to engage in morning readings of the Ramayana, afternoon Keerthan, evening recitations of Hanuman Chalisa, and a peaceful sleep. Why involve himself in political matters?" he questioned."If he is not taken seriously within his own party, why should the government give credence to his statements?" he questioned.Switching gears to a positive note, Kharge commended the success of the Chief Minister's Janaspandana program, highlighting increased public engagement at Vidhana Soudha after several years."After a prolonged period, citizens are returning to Vidhan Soudha. We are reviving projects that have been stalled for 4-5 years. We are clearing backlogs. Vidhana Soudha which was turned to Vyapara Soudha, is now transforming into Praja Soudha," he said.Addressing the allegations made by contractors regarding the persistence of corruption within the Congress-led government among officials, Kharge urged the contractors to bring such concerns to the attention of the commission established by the state government."The release of government funds is being conducted without any corrupt practices on our part. The government has instituted a commission (to investigate the BJP government's alleged 40 percent commission). If anyone solicits money for any work, contractors as well as people are encouraged to submit it to the commission," he said."Our government operates transparently and is committed to providing a pro-people administration. Should there be any move against this, people are welcome to submit them to the commission," he added.