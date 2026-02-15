Privilege Notice Issued To Cuttack Collector Over Netaji Jayanti Protocol Row

Bhubaneswar: A breach of privilege notice has been issued to the Cuttack District Collector following a controversy over protocol at a Netaji Jayanti programme held in the city on January 23, according to official sources.

The notice was issued by the Director of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat after a written complaint by BJD MP Debashish Samantaray was accepted by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. The communication was served to Cuttack District Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde through the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The complaint relates to the Netaji Jayanti function attended by Vice-President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan as chief guest. Samantaray alleged that he was not invited to the programme and described the omission as an affront to the Upper House. He had sought initiation of breach of privilege proceedings against the Collector.

Reacting to the development, the MP said he had earlier informed the Rajya Sabha Chairman about the matter and that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) would examine the incident as per directions.

“I have previously been invited to government programmes in accordance with protocol. I do not know why this was done now,” he said.

Samantaray claimed that an email invitation was sent at 8.30 pm on the eve of the event, which was scheduled the following morning. He further alleged that his name was neither included on the plaque nor mentioned in the formal invitation card.

“Protocol meant for public representatives should be respected. I hope the department examines the matter and takes appropriate steps,” he added.

No official response from the Cuttack district administration was available at the time of filing this report. Further developments are awaited.