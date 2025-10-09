 Top
Private Jet Skids Off Runway in Farrukhabad

PTI
9 Oct 2025 2:14 PM IST

Jet carrying beer factory MD veers into bushes during takeoff at Mohammadabad airstrip

A private jet belonging to Jet Service Aviation Pvt Ltd skidded off the runway at Mohammadabad airstrip in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh; all passengers and crew escaped unhurt.

Farrukhabad: A private jet skidded off the runway and crashed into bushes at the Mohammadabad airstrip on Thursday, officials said. All passengers and the two pilots escaped unhurt. According to district officials, the jet, belonging to Jet Service Aviation Pvt Ltd and bearing registration number VT-DEZ, lost control while taking off and veered off the runway into shrubs around 10.30 am.

The jet was carrying the managing director of a beer factory under construction in the district's industrial area, who had arrived to inspect the project site, they said. Following the incident, the sub-divisional magistrate rushed to the spot.
District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi said, "The private jet carrying the MD of an under-construction factory lost control during takeoff and went into nearby bushes. Fortunately, all occupants are safe and no injuries have been reported."
